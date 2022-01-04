Newcastle to test Manchester United’s resolve as they eye January midfielder transfers

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek as one of their transfer targets this January.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time at Man Utd and it remains to be seen if he’ll ever really get the chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford.

According to the Telegraph, this has led to Newcastle targeting Van de Beek, with the report stating that the Magpies are ready to test the Red Devils’ resolve over the former Ajax man.

Newcastle’s new owners will be eager to bring in some big names this January and show their ambition, but it could be some time before they can attract truly world class players, even if they can afford them.

Van de Beek seems like a good option to go for right now due to his situation at United, and the Telegraph also name Paris Saint-Germain star Georginio Wijnaldum as another option the club could turn to later in the transfer window.

Struggling MUFC manager Ralf Rangnick could surely do well to give Van de Beek more of a chance after the Dutchman’s lack of playing time under his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s hard to make sense of Van de Beek’s struggles in Manchester after he looked so impressive at Ajax, and it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career at St James’ Park.