Bid made: Arsenal’s cash-plus-player transfer offer being considered by Euro giants

Arsenal have reportedly made an ambitious bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serie A giants now considering the offer.

The Gunners are offering cash plus Lucas Torreira, taking the total value of the deal to around €70million, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arsenal are clearly serious about signing Vlahovic, and their fans will be desperate for this bid to pay off, though the report suggests that Vlahovic is in no hurry to accept whatever offers come in for him this January, and could wait until the end of the season to move.

One imagines that’ll end up being bad news for Arsenal, as there’ll surely be a long list of other big clubs in for the talented young Serbia international by then.

There’s no doubt Vlahovic could be ideal to help Arsenal replace the out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, but the north Londoners might also need to dial down their expectations a little.

Vlahovic looks like going right to the very top, and he’ll want to be at a club that’s playing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours.

Arsenal are in the race for a top four spot this season, but there’s no guarantee they’ll get there, and it’s been a difficult few years for the club overall.

Gooners will be eagerly awaiting updates on this, but the club surely needs to have other options in mind as well, as it seems overly optimistic to put all their eggs into this particular basket.

Luke Chadwick said as much when he spoke to CaughtOffside about Vlahovic last week.

“They’ve certainly got the finances to pay £80-odd-million for someone like Vlahovic, but I think that sort of player is probably one they should’ve gone for a few months ago. His stock has grown so much this season and I imagine there’ll be plenty of suitors who are established Champions League clubs who’d get there first,” Chadwick said.

“Potentially his stock has just grown a bit too much in the last few months, so you’d expect him now to go to a Liverpool, a Chelsea, a Bayern Munich – somewhere where Champions League football is ready for him.”