There’s almost a month left for clubs across Europe to get deals over the line, with some seemingly more desperate than others to offload players.

Barcelona, one of the great European teams, are still in the midst of an incredible financial issue which is stalling their own ability to be able to bring the players in that they might like.

In order for them so to do, current players do need to be sold first, with the club particularly keen to rid themselves of one or two.

Whilst at Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho oiled the wheels of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the Reds played a blinder when eventually deciding to let the Brazilian go, as they forced the Catalan club to make the player their most expensive ever.

After an initial spell where he looked worthy of every penny that Barca had paid for him, Coutinho’s form dipped and he’s never recovered.

It appears as though he’s finally accepted that he no longer has a future at the Camp Nou, and this month could be the time he moves on.

Mundo Deportivo have already noted that Coutinho could leave ‘soon,’ and with both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United being mentioned as potential destinations, the report also suggests that the player ‘would choose Spurs.’

For all of the money available at Newcastle, it appears that Amanda Staveley and her board are going to have a hard time spending it.

Manager, Eddie Howe, needs bodies in during January if the Magpies are to beat the drop, but it looks as though, despite their best efforts, Coutinho won’t be one of them.