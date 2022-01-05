Arsenal academy product set to swap Premier League for Serie A as Roma moves draws closer

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles is close to agreeing a move to Italian side Roma.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal and Roma are set to complete the loan deal for Maitland-Niles, with the 24-year-old keen to get more playing time under his belt as he looks to secure a move elsewhere or wrestle his way into the Arsenal first team.

Romano’s tweet quoted former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in confirming that an agreement was close and that Roma were also targeting another player on loan in January.

Earlier this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had clear the air talks with the midfielder over his future at the club, and after failing to establish himself in the first team this season in his desired position of centre-midfield a move away from The Emirates has now been granted to him.

Overall, the Englishman has made 132 appearances for The Gunners, scoring three goals and assisting with eight, with just one of these goals and half of these assists coming in the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles has enjoyed successful spells in the Arsenal starting xi but more often than not they have come in positions where he does not want to play, such as full-back.

Mourinho has been eyeing up midfield reinforcements for his Roman challengers as he looks to drag Roma into the top four of the Serie A or at least secure a position in the Europa Conference League.

