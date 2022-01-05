Arsenal reportedly want to try offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it looks like it won’t be straightforward.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after a loss of form, while a disciplinary issue also saw Mikel Arteta strip him of the captain’s armband.

Aubameyang is a big name and could undoubtedly have plenty of suitors around Europe, though there’s also no denying that he looks a shadow of his former self and, at his age, might never get back to his best.

Sky Sports have the latest on Aubameyang’s future, and they also provide some analysis of his declining form in front of goal via the graphic below…

The report also cites Sky in Italy saying that one possible replacement for Aubameyang, Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, is not interested in joining the Gunners.

The Serbia international looks an elite young talent who could be an ideal long-term successor to Aubameyang, but it looks like it’s going to be a challenge to replace the 32-year-old.

For the time being, however, AFC also need to actually find buyers for Aubameyang, and that’s not going to be easy either after his clear decline in the last couple of years.