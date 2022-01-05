Arsenal to consider transfer offers for duo not in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans

Arsenal will reportedly listen to offers for defensive duo Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari in the January transfer window as neither player is expected to feature in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

The Gunners could do with clearing out some unwanted squad players in the near future, and Chambers and Mari’s futures look in real doubt, as per a report from Sky Sports.

Arsenal have made a number of defensive signings in the last couple of years that have blocked Chambers and Mari’s paths into the first-team, with plenty of money invested in the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

If the north Londoners can raise some money from these sales, it could be useful for them as they will surely look to reinvest that back into the squad.

Although Arteta is building a promising side at the Emirates Stadium, there is surely still room for further improvements, and so offloading the likes of Chambers and Mari makes sense if it helps to raise funds and ease pressure on the club’s wage bill.

Sky’s report doesn’t name any clubs currently in for these players, but one imagines there could soon be suitors from teams lower down the Premier League table.