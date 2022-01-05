One of the Premier League’s most memorable players of the last decade is in line for a sensational return this January, with Leicester City set to play the hosts for this reunion.

That being said, according to Leicestershire Live, Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one of four potential destinations for ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

The report indicates that four Premier League club’s have spoken to the 29-year-old’s representatives, including North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and Merseyside outfit Everton.

Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in the January of 2018 for a fee well in excess of £100m, but he has failed to live up to the standards his transfer fee should dictate for a player of his apparent quality.

The Brazilian has made 106 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 25 times and assisting with a further 14 goals. However, inconsistent form and injuries have condemned Coutinho to the bench and reserve squad at Barcelona for much of his time there.

If Coutinho could recapture the form and consistency that made Barcelona stump up over £100m for him then he would ultimately be a bargain buy for any of the clubs who are after his signature.

With the 2022 World Cup also just around the corner, Coutinho is likely desperate to prove he can still perform at the top level.

Newcastle United are said to be a less likely option for Coutinho despite interest following their Saudi-backed PIF takeover, as Coutinho doesn’t want to commit when the clubs Premier League future in not secured.