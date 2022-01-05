German giants Bayern Munich have ruled out the possibility of signing two highly sought after Premier League talents in the January transfer window.

The first of these talents is a player who Bayern had reportedly agreed a big money fee for in December, Raphinha. However such rumours proved to be fruitless and now it has been reported that Bayern will not be making any move for the Leeds United star in January.

The second player is one whose transfer away from their current club would make a lot of sense.

Donny van de Beek has found himself completely frozen out at Manchester United at times since joining the club from Ajax in September 2020, never being able to cement a spot in attacking midfield due to the incredible exploits of Bruno Fernandes or in centre midfield where the screening pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay has been largely preferred.

Update Raphinha/van de Beek: Both players are definitely no topic for #FCBayern – neither in this transfer window nor in summer. @SkySportNewsHD ? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2022

As per transfermarkt, the pair share a combined estimated market value just shy of £60m, with both players seeing their estimates values trend in opposite directions since moving to the Premier League.

Raphinha has been one of the only truly good players for Leeds so far this season as they have struggled for large parts of the season with poor performances and waves of injury crisis for the club.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek has had glimmers of the player he was at Ajax when he has been afforded the chance to play, which has not been very often. A transfer for the Dutchman would likely be a welcome release from his Old Trafford hell.