Video: Leeds United fans will love Marcelo Bielsa’s passionate goal celebration

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is a real fan favourite at Elland Road, and it’s easy to see why.

Watch this video below, which has been doing the rounds on social media, as Bielsa passionately celebrates a goal by engaging in a very long hug with one of his coaches…

It’s not been the easiest season for Leeds, but they got an important 3-1 win over Burnley in their last game, and it’s clear how much it meant to Bielsa.

The Yorkshire outfit are 16th in the Premier League table and don’t look like they’ll have the comfortable mid-table finish they achieved last term.

