Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in contention to seal the transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international is out of favour at Barcelona at the moment, and has long been tipped for a return to English football, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham linked with him in the recent past.

However, it now seems Coutinho has a number of other suitors in for him this January, with his former club Liverpool apparently keen to bring him back to Anfield.

Goal Brasil claim that the Reds are rivalling the likes of Everton and Aston Villa for the 29-year-old’s signature this winter, and fans are likely to have mixed feelings about this.

On the one hand, Coutinho was a world class performer at Liverpool in his first spell, and he could be useful cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while they’re at the Africa Cup of Nations.

LFC fans may be cautious, however, about bringing back Coutinho now that his career has gone so far downhill in the last few years.

Despite having so much natural ability, he’s failed to fit in at Barca and didn’t have the most convincing time out on loan at Bayern Munich either.

There might be some sense in Liverpool looking at Coutinho as an option to give them more depth in attack, but they could probably also do better.