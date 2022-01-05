Club ready to sell Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target quickly if final contract offer fails

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ousmane Dembele as quickly as possible if he doesn’t accept their final offer of a new contract.

The France international will be a free agent at the end of this season as things stand, and one imagines there could be a host of top clubs closely monitoring his situation.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are one of the clubs Dembele is a target for, with Spanish football expert Terry Gibson suggesting his days at the Nou Camp could soon be numbered.

Barcelona look set to give Dembele one final offer of a new contract, but will look to sell him as quickly as possible if he does not accept, according to talkSPORT.

This could be good news for Man Utd, who still look in need of new signings in attack after a slow start to the season, with Dembele possibly an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, while summer signing Jadon Sancho hasn’t made the best start to life at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have also recently been linked with Dembele by El Nacional, and it’s easy to see why Jurgen Klopp could also be tempted by the 24-year-old.

The Reds are losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, meaning there’s surely room for someone like Dembele to come in as cover, especially if his contract situation means he’d be available on the cheap.