Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Chelsea’s pursuit of Everton defender

Chelsea is likely to be without first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season.

In an attempt to provide cover for the injury-stricken England international, the European champions are reportedly interested in landing Everton’s Lucas Digne.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have been keeping a close eye on the French full-back for several weeks.

Lucas Digne will decide his next club soon. He’ll leave Everton with Premier League move likely – but he’s not going to Newcastle despite rumours. Not even an option. No way. ?? #EFC #NUFC Chelsea are interested since weeks but no official talks opened with Everton yet. pic.twitter.com/An4iQu6a1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022

Although talks between the two Premier League clubs have yet to commence, with Digne seemingly out-of-favour at Everton in recent weeks, the situation could quickly accelerate.

Digne, 28, joined Everton in 2018 following an £18.1m move from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Since his arrival in Merseyside, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals, along the way.

However, rumoured to have fallen out with his manager, Digne’s time at Goodison Park looks almost certain to come to an end during the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Despite Digne having a contract with Everton until 2025, Chelsea will probably feel fairly confident that a deal to sign the French defender can be reached.

Not only has the 28-year-old fallen way down in Benitez’s pecking order, but Chelsea also has the financial power to make an offer too good for the Toffees to turn down.

Aside from the commercial aspect to a potential deal – the Blues are also far more likely to lift major silverware than his current side are, therefore, appealing to the player himself shouldn’t be an issue.

It would probably be wise to keep a close eye on this particular transfer as it could be one that materialises sooner rather than later.