First casualty of Rangnick-era reported as attacker told to find loan move

Despite agreeing to a bumper transfer just 18-months ago, Manchester United are reportedly willing to allow wide-attacker Amad to leave the club on loan this January.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester United-focus journalist Jonathan Shrager, who has claimed interim manager Ralf Rangnick has decided Amad does not have a part to play in his plans for the remainder of this season.

I am told that Rangnick has informed Amad that he is not in his plans for this season, so they will try for a loan move in January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 4, 2022

Amad, 19, joined the Red Devils last summer from Italian side Atalanta in a deal worth a whopping £20m.

Despite arriving in Manchester tipped to become one of Europe’s most exciting attackers, despite opening his senior United account against AC Milan in last season’s Europa League, the teenager has since struggled to force his way into first-team contention.

Having seen a loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord last summer-fall through at the last minute following an unfortunate training injury, Amad is now expected to once again become the subject of a potential temporary move away.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Forced to compete against the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and £75m signing Jadon Sancho, it is perhaps unsurprising that Amad remains so far down the Red Devils’ pecking order.

However, incredibly exciting to watch, football fans will certainly be hoping to see the 19-year-old given a fair chance before his contract comes to an end in 2025.

Despite his technical talent and his incredible ability to dribble with the ball, there remains an obvious weakness in the African’s game – his physical stature.

Significantly shorter than the majority of United’s senior squad, Amad’s slender figure will undoubtedly hinder his ability to physically rival Premier League defenders and this could very well be the reason behind Rangnick’s desire to see him ply his trade elsewhere.