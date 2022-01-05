Manchester United could have reason to be optimistic about ambitious potential transfer

Manchester United may have some cause for optimism in the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is looking set to become one of the most in-demand names on the market in the near future, and it seems Dortmund may be preparing for his departure.

According to Marca, the Bundesliga giants want Haaland’s future resolved by the end of this month, and have a number of replacements in mind if the 21-year-old goal machine does decide to leave.

Additional information from the Daily Mirror lists Man Utd and Man City as being among the clubs interested in Haaland, so Red Devils fans will hope this development means their club is in with a realistic chance of getting this ambitious deal done.

Haaland is a world class talent who could take United to the next level if he does get a move to Old Trafford, though of course it won’t be easy if the likes of City are involved as well.

Ralf Rangnick has worked with Haaland before, however, so that connection could end up being a useful one, while United also negotiated with Dortmund last summer as they signed Jadon Sancho from the German side.