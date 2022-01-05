Manchester United among clubs eyeing up potential forward transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi.

Juventus are also being linked strongly with the Argentina international by French outlet L’Equipe, but it seems Man Utd may also be one to watch in this transfer saga.

Icardi has had a fine career at the top level, establishing himself as a star player during his time at Inter Milan before earning a big move to PSG a few years ago.

It would be fair to say that the 28-year-old hasn’t quite been at his best at the Parc des Princes, and there’s now even more competition for a place in the team since the signing of Lionel Messi this season.

Icardi could be a useful option for United to consider, however, as the Red Devils look like they could do with making changes in a few areas of their squad after a difficult season.

Ageing strike duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani certainly can’t go on forever, so there could be room for Icardi to compete for a place up front in the near future.

Some MUFC fans will no doubt think there are better options out there, but this seems like one to watch as Icardi will no doubt want to play more often than he is at PSG, and could be well worth gambling on.