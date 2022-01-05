Jack Wilshere still taking digs at Tottenham in hilarious promo video

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere can’t resist trolling Tottenham whenever possible, and he’s done it again in a hilarious new promo video.

Wilshere has been without a club for some time, though he has also had a period back with his old side Arsenal to keep fit as he hopes to find a suitor soon.

The former England international will no doubt be eager to get back on the pitch, and he has a laugh at himself in this brilliant video below, in which he declares himself fit and available…

? This is up there!pic.twitter.com/CbqE7dIzpk — Gianni Butticè (@GianniButtice) January 5, 2022

Wilshere finishes by insisting, however, that he won’t be listening to offers from Tottenham!

The 30-year-old recently refused to wear a Spurs shirt during a task with talkSPORT, which turned out to be a prank.

And of course, who could forget Wilshere joining in the anti-Tottenham chants with Arsenal fans after they won the FA Cup in 2015?