Jack Wilshere still taking digs at Tottenham in hilarious promo video

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere can’t resist trolling Tottenham whenever possible, and he’s done it again in a hilarious new promo video.

Wilshere has been without a club for some time, though he has also had a period back with his old side Arsenal to keep fit as he hopes to find a suitor soon.

The former England international will no doubt be eager to get back on the pitch, and he has a laugh at himself in this brilliant video below, in which he declares himself fit and available…

Wilshere finishes by insisting, however, that he won’t be listening to offers from Tottenham!

The 30-year-old recently refused to wear a Spurs shirt during a task with talkSPORT, which turned out to be a prank.

And of course, who could forget Wilshere joining in the anti-Tottenham chants with Arsenal fans after they won the FA Cup in 2015?

