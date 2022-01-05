Antonio Conte keen for Tottenham to rival Manchester United for midfielder transfer

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reportedly identified some key transfer targets for the club as he looks to put his own stamp on the struggling squad he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Italian tactician has done some fine work since taking over as Spurs boss, but it’s clear that he’ll need to strengthen this squad if he is ever truly able to implement his playing style and philosophy.

According to the Evening Standard, one of Conte’s targets is AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, whose energetic displays in the middle of the park certainly look like they’d make him a good fit for the former Chelsea manager.

Kessie’s performances at the San Siro, as well as his current contract situation that has him on course to be a free agent in the summer, will surely also attract interest from other big clubs, which could be an issue for Spurs.

Manchester United have been linked with Kessie by Calciomercato in recent times, and there’s no doubt the Ivory Coast international would be a useful signing to give the Red Devils an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

It remains to be seen which club might be in the stronger position for Kessie, with Man Utd obviously the bigger name in terms of their history, but Tottenham might look like a better long-term project at the moment due to the presence of an elite tactician like Conte.

United and Spurs are both in the battle for a top four spot, and if one of them does secure Champions League qualification, that could be key in the race for Kessie’s signature.