Leeds United expected to launch £16m bid for highly-rated Serie A attacker

Despite being heavily linked with a move to both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in recent seasons, according to recent reports, it looks set to be Leeds United who is going to win the race to sign Cagliari attacker Nahitan Nandez.

That’s according to reports in Italy this week, which claim the South American midfielder could soon be plying his trade in the English Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Despite having a contract that runs until 2024, Cagliari is understood to be keen to cash in on the Uruguayan and have therefore lowered their demands to as little as £16.1m (€20m).

Although initially linked with London sides Tottenham Hotspur, as well as David Moyes’ Hammers, with both clubs now moving in different directions when it comes to transfer priorities, the door for Leeds United to swoop in has been opened.

The Whites, whose attentions will undoubtedly be focused on remaining in England’s top-flight, are understood to be preparing to a bid within the region of £16m with a January move now seriously expected.

Nandez, 26, joined the Italian side in 2019 following a £15.3m move from South American side Boca Juniors.

Since his arrival in Serie A, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 88 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals, along the way.