Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal has been postponed after the club’s postponement request was granted by the EFL.

The news comes after Liverpool confirmed assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who was set to take charge of the first team for the tie, returned a positive Covid-19 test result.

Tomorrow’s game has officially been postponed after #LFC’s request received approval from the EFL due to increasing rise in suspected positive COVID-19 tests. First leg now at Anfield next week, return at Emirates on Thursday January 20. Full story: https://t.co/ajT2scaeMo pic.twitter.com/lmj85Oxlq5 — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) January 5, 2022

Liverpool have come under a mass string of cases within the club over the last week that saw Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip miss The Reds trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. A game that ended 2-2 following a Chelsea comeback from being two goals down inside the opening half an hour.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had also tested positive for Covid-19, hence the reasoning behind Lijnders being set to take charge of the game.

The postponement now means the the first leg of tie will now be played at Anfield on Thursday the 13th of January, with the new second leg at The Emirates to be played a week later on the 20th of January.

A place in the final is up for grabs following the conclusion of the two-legged affair. With either Champions League winners Chelsea or reinvigorated North London side Tottenham Hotspur vying for a place in the final.

Spurs were runners up in the competition last season, losing the final 1-0 to Manchester City.