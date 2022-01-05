Pundit explains why Romelu Lukaku was justified in feeling “angry” at Chelsea situation

Gabriel Agbonlahor has explained why he thinks Romelu Lukaku is justified in feeling angry at his situation at Chelsea after the fall-out from his recent Sky Italia interview.

The Belgium international was dropped by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for the Premier League clash with Liverpool at the weekend, and has also issued an apology to Blues fans via the club’s official website.

Still, Agbonlahor seems to have suggested that Lukaku is justified in feeling unhappy with his situation, citing the fact that the 28-year-old’s interview took place not long after he only got eight minutes off the bench against his old club Manchester United.

See below as Agbonlahor discusses the Lukaku situation…

? “I look at it as a striker who is very frustrated. He did the interview after the #MUFC game where he only got 8 minutes.” ? “He did the interview angry & I think he was just a little bit too honest! Tuchel paid £90m, Lukaku should be starting.”@Ga11Agbon speaks Lukaku. ? pic.twitter.com/KyDDpcGYuu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 5, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, with Lukaku’s signing this summer looking very exciting at the time.

Many supporters will undoubtedly be eager for Thomas Tuchel to make it work, but Lukaku also needs to be aware that no player is bigger than the club.

Lukaku does sometimes seem like a player who comes with a lot of baggage, even if he is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards in world football when he’s on top form.