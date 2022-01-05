Man United midfielder frustrated with Rangnick and has already decided on next move

All is not well at Manchester United.

Despite the initial excitement of naming Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager last year, things appear to have already turned sour at Old Trafford.

A series of bang average results, accumulating from sub-performances, as well as rumoured discontent behind-the-scenes, have meant the German tactician already finds himself under some unwanted pressure.

There is perhaps no other situation that sums up the lack of cohesion at United as well as that of midfielder Jesse Lingard’s.

A long-time figure with the club, despite his career highlight coming by way of smashing in a late FA Cup-winning goal in 2016, the academy graduate has seen his place among the Red Devils’ hierarchy diminish with each season since.

Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard enjoyed an excellent season for West Ham United last campaign.

Shipped off out on loan last season to join up with ex-manager David Moyes at West Ham United, there was little to argue against Lingard having no future at Old Trafford.

However, after both clubs struggled to reach an agreement for a permanent deal last summer, the English midfielder has been forced to collect dust on Rangnick’s bench.

Reportedly left frustrated with his German boss, Lingard, according to the Mirror, is now ready to finally leave the Red Devils with a move back to the Hammers his desired outcome.

