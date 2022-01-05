Man United open talks with agent of highly-rated Borussia Dortmund defender

Despite signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer, Manchester United are reportedly keen to add yet more defensive talent to their ranks.

That’s according to a recent report from Foot Mercato, who claims the Red Devils, now led by German tactician Ralf Rangnick, have a long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Zagadou, 22, joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 following a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy.

Since his arrival in the Bundesliga, the young French defender has gone on to feature in 80 senior matches, in all competitions and has established himself as an important cog in the Black and Yellow’s wheel.

United, along with rivals Manchester City, is understood to have both tried to sign the 22-year-old before his switch to Dortmund nearly four years ago, however, with his contract set to expire in six months time, the Red Devils are back in the mix to try their luck for a second time.

Understood to have already initiated transfer discussions with the player’s representatives, the Red Devils’ desire to land the French defender certainly appears to be intensifying.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Not only does Zagadou’s impending contract expiry present a potentially shrewd piece of business, but the defender’s age is also a major positive.

Still just 22-years-old, it goes without saying that Zagadou’s best years are still well ahead of him.

Not only that though – already boasting large amounts of senior first-team experience, signing Zagadou would be a relatively risk-free transfer and one that could turn out to be hugely successful – both for the Red Devils, but also for the player as well.

Zagadou is quick, strong and highly rated when it comes to his ability to make recovery challenges – with the likes of Harry Maguire – a more commanding and physical centre-back at the heart of their defence, having a pacier option, who is also able to play as part of a three-man backline, would definitely give the Premier League giants a new dimension.

Whether or not United can get a deal over the lines remains to be seen, however, rumoured to be facing competition from cash-rich Newcastle United, if United are serious about Zagadou, they will need to act quickly.