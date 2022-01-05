Manchester United player “had to Google” Ralf Rangnick after his appointment was confirmed

One Manchester United player reportedly had to Google Ralf Rangnick’s name to find out who he was when he was confirmed as the club’s interim manager.

The German tactician has been an influential figure at clubs like RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg down the years, but he perhaps lacks the top level managerial experience that some of the other names linked with the Man Utd job have.

Still, Rangnick ended up coming in as interim manager until the end of the season, inheriting a clearly difficult job, with ESPN highlighting just how tricky things are looking behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The report states that one Red Devils player, an unnamed but prominent first-team player, genuinely had to look up Rangnick online to find out who he was, which seems far from ideal.

ESPN stress that this is not necessarily uncommon in the game, with top players so focused on training and the challenging routine that that brings, that they don’t necessarily have as much of a broad knowledge of the game as a lot of fans.

Rangnick doesn’t really seem to have worked his magic at United yet, but it will be interesting to see if he can win this squad around.