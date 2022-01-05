Unsettled Manchester United squad wish they’d hired this manager instead of Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are reportedly not in a good state right now after a difficult start to life under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils haven’t looked at all convincing under their temporary had coach, despite Rangnick being highly regarded in the game from his work at RB Leipzig and other clubs.

Perhaps the German tactician can still turn things around, but for the time being it seems some members of the Man Utd squad wish they’d gone for the more proven Antonio Conte instead, according to the Sun.

Rangnick certainly doesn’t seem likely to be the long-term option for United, and it will be interesting to see who comes in after him when a permanent appointment is made ahead of next season.

It’s hard to imagine there’ll be many better options out there than Conte, who recently took over at Tottenham instead.

This was a real coup for Spurs, with Conte one of the biggest names in football management, with a CV to match some of the very best.

The Italian tactician won Serie A with Inter Milan last season, and also has trophies in English football from his time in charge of Chelsea, when he won the Premier League title and FA Cup in just two seasons.

Conte doesn’t necessarily look like he’d have been the right fit for United, but it’s easy to see why the club’s players might have been keen to work under him.