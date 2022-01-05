An unnamed Manchester United source has painted a pretty grim picture of life at the club at the moment as the team’s struggles continue under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of November, but hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Old Trafford, with a series of underwhelming performances and narrow victories followed up by a surprise 1-0 home defeat against Wolves on Monday.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be concerned about the situation at the club, and it truly sounds like there are major issues in the dressing room, according to the Sun.

The report quotes a club source as describing the various cliques and bad feelings in a divided squad, with the situation being summed up as a “shambles”.

“The players have their own cliques, one of which is making the others feel like they need to step up a level when it is the whole team that’s struggling,” the source told the Sun.

“The players are demoralised. This is deja vu of the previous years when things went wrong.

“The fans probably think the players are not fit enough to put Rangnick’s plans into action.

“That is so untrue. Certain players have just lost that knack and desire.

“Plus, there is a belief within one section of the squad that some players get selected, regardless of their displays.

“So everything is a complete shambles.”

United fans will hope that Rangnick can keep things together at least until the end of the season, but it perhaps looks unlikely he’ll be in with a chance of getting the job full time after his interim spell.

Then again, who comes next for United? The Sun suggest that the club’s players are expecting it to be Mauricio Pochettino, but click here for one PSG blogger’s warning about the Argentine’s suitability for the job.