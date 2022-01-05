Newcastle blink first in race to land Everton defender as Magpies make cash plus player offer

Newcastle United are desperately looking to add some much-needed quality to their squad options as they look to beat the drop following a bumper £300m takeover last year.

Sitting precariously inside the Premier League’s relegation zone, the Magpies, now owned by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, will likely look to use the January transfer window as a way to increase their chances of survival.

Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier looks set to be the club’s first major signing post-takeover after the England international was spotted arriving at the club for a medical earlier on Wednesday.

However, with Trippier all but certain to join the Geordies, manager Eddie Howe could soon be welcoming a second full-back after the club reportedly submitted a £22.5m bid for Everton defender Lucas Digne.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports, which claims the Northerners have also included out-of-favour midfielder Sean Longstaff in their offer.

Newcastle have made a £22.5m bid for Lucas Digne, with Sean Longstaff offered to Everton as part of the deal.

However left-back Digne has indicated he would prefer a move elsewhere, with London duo Chelsea & West Ham interested #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 5, 2022

Although both Chelsea and West Ham United are rumoured to be interested in acquiring the Frenchman’s services following a rumoured falling out with Toffees’ boss Rafa Benitez, it has been Newcastle United who has acted on their interest first.

The player himself is believed to be undecided over his future, but if he isn’t going to be getting the playing time at Goodison Park while Benitez is at the helm, a move this winter certainly seems the best outcome for all parties involved.

Whether or not another side can trump the Geordies’ opening offer remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure – when it comes to January transfers, this one could be one of the most exciting races in recent memory.

Since joining the Merseyside club from Barcelona back in 2019 in a deal worth £18.2m, Digne has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals, along the way.