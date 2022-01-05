Crystal Palace battling Premier League rivals to seal transfer of Arsenal attacker

Crystal Palace are reportedly facing competition from Premier League rivals Brighton in the bid to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old Gunners ace is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, so it seems likely he could be on the move on the cheap this January.

Palace are long-time admirers of Nketiah, but it now seems they’ll be up against Brighton in the race for the England Under-21 international’s signature.

Arsenal fans may be cautious about their club letting Nketiah go at the moment, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in major doubt after recently being removed as club captain by manager Mikel Arteta.

The north London giants also have Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract in the summer, so they could be very short of attacking options if Nketiah moves on.

Even though Nketiah has not been a regular for Arsenal, he’s shown plenty of potential in the limited games he has featured in, so it may be worth sticking with him a bit longer.

Palace would do well to snap him up, though, with Patrick Vieira in need of more quality up front at the moment.

Nketiah seems like he’d be a good fit for the Eagles, and his contract situation surely makes him a realistic and affordable target as well.