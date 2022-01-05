Manchester United players expect this big name to replace Ralf Rangnick as manager next season

Manchester United players reportedly expect Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ralf Rangnick as manager of the club next season.

The Argentine is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, but perhaps isn’t doing the most convincing job at the Parc des Princes, despite being so highly regarded from his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Pochettino makes sense as a target for Man Utd once Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end, and it seems that’s what the club’s players currently think is going to happen, according to the Sun.

Rangnick recently replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will be in place until the end of the season, though it seems the German tactician isn’t winning everyone over.

The Sun’s report paints a pretty ugly picture of the mood inside Old Trafford, with players apparently also wishing the club had hired Antonio Conte instead of Rangnick.

Conte instead took over at Pochettino’s old club Spurs, and has done a fine job in difficult circumstances so far.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino does head to Manchester next season, and to then see how he fares in the job in comparison to Conte at Tottenham.