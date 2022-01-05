Newcastle United have reportedly made a move to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder and former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international seems likely to be on his way out of Juventus in the near future, with the ex-Gunner not really living up to expectations in his time in Turin.

Back in his days in the Premier League with Arsenal, however, Ramsey was a top performer, so it’s easy to see why Newcastle would be interested in him this January as they look to make a splash in the transfer market under their new owners.

The Magpies have also been linked with Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek, and these kinds of targets make sense for the club right now as they’ll be keen to play more than they have been recently.

Newcastle might not be competing at the very highest level just yet, but one imagines their financial power will soon mean they’re able to challenge for major trophies and play in the Champions League.

Ramsey could help take the club up a level, and it would be great for neutrals to see him back in English football again as his talent has been rather wasted with limited opportunities at Juve.