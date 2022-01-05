Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

The 21-year-old looked a huge prospect during his time at previous club Ajax, though it’s not quite happened for him at Barca so far, and he could be on his way out of the club.

According to Sport, Chelsea are showing an interest in Dest, which perhaps makes sense given that they currently have Cesar Azpilicueta heading towards the end of his contract.

That could leave the Blues a little short of depth in the right-back department, with backup for Reece James surely needed for next season.

It remains to be seen how realistic a deal for Dest would be, but it would be intriguing to see the USA international in the Premier League.

Barcelona have been in disarray for some time now, with plenty of talented players seeming to go backwards after moving to the Nou Camp.

There’s every chance that a young talent like Dest still has time to turn his career around, and it could be that joining someone like Chelsea would be the ideal next move for him.

Of course, many CFC fans will be hoping they manage to keep Azpilicueta, but it’s good to have alternatives in mind if the veteran Spaniard doesn’t sign a new contract.