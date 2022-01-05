Video: “Concerned” pundit is already writing off Manchester United summer signing

Trevor Sinclair admits he is concerned about Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after his poor start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international looked an outstanding prospect at Borussia Dortmund, but has simply not got going at all since moving to Man Utd in the summer.

Sinclair already seems to be writing Sancho off, stating in the video below that he’s already concerned that he doesn’t look like a player who is going to succeed at United…

It’s surely a bit early to be saying this about a talent like Sancho, who has been one of many disappointing players in this MUFC squad so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t performing well as manager and ended up being sacked, and his replacement Ralf Rangnick is yet to get the best out of the side either, with all these changes likely to be hindering Sancho’s settling-in period.

