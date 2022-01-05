Spurs fans taunt Chelsea with humiliating Romelu Lukaku chant

Despite watching their side go behind two nill following two first-half goals from bitter-rivals Chelsea during Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, fans of Tottenham Hotspur remain in good voice.

In fact, so rowdy are the bunch from across town being during tonight’s cup clash at Stamford Bridge, that they’ve decided to start a chant directed at Blues’ star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku hit sporting headlines around the world last week after coming out publicly and hinting that he would prefer to move back to former club Inter Milan, despite joining Thomas Tuchel’s side just six months ago.

MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19

Although Belgium’s record goalscorer has since come out and apologised to his club and their fans, the situation clearly has not been forgotten by their domestic rivals.

Although the striker’s reception has not been as bad as previously feared, loud rings of “He’s Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku – he’s Inter Milan!” can be heard among the away section at Stamford Bridge.

#thfc fans: “He’s Inter Milan, he’s Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, he’s Inter Milan.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 5, 2022

Despite the comical nature of their fans’ chant, when it comes to strikers wanting out, all associated with Tottenham Hotspur should probably steer clear.

Top man Harry Kane, who is adored at the Lilywhites, also came out publicly less than 12-months ago and admitted he’d prefer to move on and while a transfer has so far failed to materialise when it comes to tonight’s chants – pot, kettle and black spring to mind.