Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19

After being forced to contend with Romelu Lukaku’s public display of affection for Inter Milan last week, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has now been dealt another hammer blow – this time in the form of two positive COVID-19 tests.

The Blues, who are currently preparing to host arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the first semi-final of this season’s EFL Cup, will be without midfielder N’Golo Kante and centre-back Thiago Silva, after both returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Confirming the news on the club’s official website, Tuchel said: “Yes, unfortunately, Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante.

“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players. We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging, but we will push. The guys who are here have our trust and our belief.

“We will push things to the maximum. The situation hasn’t changed since some weeks ago, it’s not the moment to repeat it, from here we are looking for solutions. I have trust in the guys who play and hopefully we put in a strong performance.”

Although it is unknown if Tuchel had planned on fielding either player for Wednesday’s cup game against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, the fact both will now be unable to even feature on the German’s substitute’s bench will come as a major blow.

MORE: Man City shortlist familiar face as potential Guardiola successor

The timing of the player’s positive tests could not have come at a worse time for the Blues either.

Having won just once of their last five domestic matches, Chelsea now finds themselves all but out of contention to win this season’s Premier League title with high-flyers Manchester City 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Therefore, cup silverware, of any kind, although not as prestigious as Premier League glory, would definitely be a welcomed alternative – all things considered.