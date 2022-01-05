Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici is desperate to reunite Antonio Conte with out of contract Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger.

According to Football Insider, Paratici is desperate to see Rudiger on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and reunite him with the manager who brought the German to the Premier League.

The Germany international finds himself out of contract at the end of the season after failing to agree new contractual terms with Chelsea, with the report indicating that Rudiger wants to becomes The Blues top earner.

As a result, Rudiger is now free to discuss terms with clubs overseas for a pre-contract agreement, but so far nothing has been agreed despite reported interest from giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Instead, Paratici is said to be calling Rudiger’s camp every day in order to try and persuade him to swap the blue of West London for the White of North London.

Rudiger has developed into one of the best centre backs in the Premier League across the last year, and has become known for an aggressive and robust style of defending that has helped Chelsea to keep nine clean sheets in 21 league games this season.

The report indicates that Spurs will need to stump up a big salary offer in order to secure the 28-year-old’s services going into next season.

Since joining Chelsea in 2017, Rudiger has made 175 appearances, scoring nine times and assisting with a further seven, and has won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.