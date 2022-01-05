Video: Kieran Trippier spotted arriving for Newcastle United medical

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier looks to be closing in on a transfer to Newcastle United after arriving for a medical.

The England international can be seen in the video below getting out of a car as he prepares to put the finishing touches on his move to St James’ Park…

It looks like it won’t be long before Trippier’s transfer is made official, with the former Tottenham man poised to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract, while a fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

This could be a superb first signing of this new era at Newcastle under the club’s wealthy Saudi owners.

