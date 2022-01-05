Newcastle United are reportedly making progress in talks over a loan transfer deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this January.

The France international has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp and it seems Newcastle are serious about trying to bring him to St James’ Park as part of their major squad overhaul this winter.

Newcastle are under wealthy new owners after being bought out by a Saudi-led consortium earlier this season, and Umtiti could be a fine signing to give them an upgrade in defence.

Umtiti has had his injury problems at Barca, but a few years ago he was undoubtedly one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

Newcastle fans would surely welcome this deal, and a report from Sport suggests talks have been going on for some time, and now seem to be moving in a positive direction.

This comes as Kieran Trippier also arrives at Newcastle to complete a medical and finalise his transfer from Atletico Madrid.