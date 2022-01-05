Newcastle United ‘making progress’ in bid to sign Barcelona star

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly making progress in talks over a loan transfer deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this January.

The France international has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp and it seems Newcastle are serious about trying to bring him to St James’ Park as part of their major squad overhaul this winter.

Newcastle are under wealthy new owners after being bought out by a Saudi-led consortium earlier this season, and Umtiti could be a fine signing to give them an upgrade in defence.

Umtiti has had his injury problems at Barca, but a few years ago he was undoubtedly one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Concerned” pundit is already writing off Manchester United summer signing
Bayern Munich rule out January transfers of Manchester United and Leeds United stars
Video: Kieran Trippier spotted arriving for Newcastle United medical

Newcastle fans would surely welcome this deal, and a report from Sport suggests talks have been going on for some time, and now seem to be moving in a positive direction.

This comes as Kieran Trippier also arrives at Newcastle to complete a medical and finalise his transfer from Atletico Madrid.

More Stories Samuel Umtiti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.