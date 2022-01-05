Ralf Rangnick sends message to Man United star amid Newcastle transfer rumours

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told Donny van de Beek that he’d like him to stay at the club despite recent transfer rumours linking him with Newcastle.

The Netherlands international has endured a bit of a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, having barely played since joining from Ajax last season, even since Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Man Utd dugout.

According to ESPN, Van de Beek will now assess his options this January, despite Rangnick telling him he’d like to keep him around until the end of the season.

This will no doubt be of interest to Newcastle, who have been linked with Van de Beek by a recent report in the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old could be a fine signing for the Magpies, having looked a huge talent at former club Ajax before his surprise struggles in Manchester.

It remains to be seen if NUFC can now lure Van de Beek to St James’ Park, of if he’ll give it another go at United since Rangnick seems to be ready to offer him playing time.

Newcastle’s new owners would do well to land a big talent like Van de Beek, but their current status as relegation strugglers could make it a challenge, even if they do now have the finances to compete with the biggest clubs in the world.