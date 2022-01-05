(Video) Havertz gets Chelsea off to blistering start vs. Spurs as Blues take early Carabao Cup lead

Chelsea have got off to a flying start against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday evening’s semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

After being forced to contend with two late positive COVID-19 tests returned by midfielder N’Golo Kante and centre-back Thiago Silva, manager Thomas Tuchel will be delighted with his side’s rapid-fire start.

Despite the important cup fixture being underway for less than five minutes, it has been the Blues who have drawn first blood.

German attacker Kai Havertz managed to get on the end of a final third pass from Marcos Alonso before squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports