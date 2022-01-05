(Video) Mix-up at-the-back sees Spurs defender concede Carabao own-goal vs. Chelsea

Despite Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur being underway for less than 35-minutes, it is Thomas Tuchel’s Blues who already have one foot in the final.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz opened the important clash’s scoring after just five minutes after a defence-splitting pass from wing-back Marcos Alonso allowed the German creator to have a free strike at Hugo Lloris.

However, despite Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur looking for a way back into the semi-final since, their London rivals have struck again and doubled their lead thanks to an unfortunate piece of defending from Wales international Ben Davies.

