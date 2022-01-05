(Video) Thomas Tuchel praises Romelu Lukaku following Carabao Cup win vs. Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has proven all is forgiven following Romelu Lukaku’s controversial public interview last week.

The Belgian striker, who joined the Blues last summer, came out publicly to hint that he would prefer to rejoin former club Inter Milan.

Clearly in poor taste, the Blues’ attacker had some making up to do and despite not scoring during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Spurs, Lukaku had a good game overall.

Following his side’s impressive 2-0 win against their rivals, Tuchel, when speaking to reporters after the match, took the time to single Lukaku out for some high praise.

“I am happy with the performance,” Tuchel said. “I like how he played.

“He was strong, he was involved. He showed huge commitment in our defence work, which is important.

“He was always dangerous, always used his body and was always involved in dangerous situations.

“I expected honestly because Romelu can handle pressure and adversity.

“He seemed to be relaxed after this decision was made and after we finished our talks and he finished his talks and knew was what was going on.

“I felt relaxed enough to have a performance [like tonight’s]”.