(Video) Ziyech sprays delicious volleyed ball vs. Spurs as Moroccan lays it on plate for Werner

Chelsea has beaten arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur two nill during Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

First-half goals from Kai Havertz and then an own goal conceded by Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies were enough to seal the result and see Thomas Tuchel’s Blues get one foot inside next month’s final.

Despite Havertz taking the headlines, a lot of credit must go to wide-attacker Hakim Ziyech, who put in an excellent display for the 80-minutes he was on the pitch for.

Summing up how good the Moroccan attacker was on the night, a clip has surfaced showing the technical ability on offer as he sprayed a volleyed pass straight into the path of teammate Timo Werner – it’s just a shame the German striker couldn’t convert for what would have been a superb combined goal.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

