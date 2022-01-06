Antonio Conte willing to allow defensive flop to leave Spurs on loan

Despite joining the club during the summer transfer window of 2020, right-back Matt Doherty has managed just 13 Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur.

Having clearly struggled to cement his place in a trio of manager’s starting lineups, Doherty, now led by Antonio Conte, appears to be a contender to leave the club this month.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Dublin-born defender will be allowed to leave London on loan should a suitable club come in for his services.

Although it wouldn’t be surprising to see several clubs consider taking the full-back on loan, it is the 29-year-old’s former club Wolves who are credited with having the best chance of being successful.

Doherty left Wolves in favour of a move to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth around £15m. However, with his playing time heavily restricted and his career undoubtedly stagnating, a change of scenery would likely be the best outcome for all parties.

Suggestions Doherty could end up back at his old stomping ground of Moleniux come at around the same time Conte is linked with making an audacious move for Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey.

However, while Tottenham Hotspur fans may be getting excited at the prospect of seeing their side trade one attacking full-back for another, Seagulls boss Graham Potter is adamant his side are not actively looking to offload Lamptey.

“The fact that there is speculation out there means you are doing something quite well,” Potter told reporters on Thursday (as quoted by Evening Standard). “And as a club you can be okay with that type of speculation. You never know what the window brings in terms of whether anything comes from the outside, which you have to factor in.

“We’re not a selling club at all, we don’t have to sell anybody. But you never know in this world, so you have to be a little bit aware of that.”