Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have landed himself in hot water after testing positive for Covid-19 just days after being spotted partying in Dubai.

It seems the Gabon international was not being sufficiently cautious ahead of his country’s participation in this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations, and is now paying the price after contracting the virus, which will surely see him miss the start of the tournament.

Aubameyang also had Covid back in August, with cases proving particularly high at the moment due to the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

Of course, with so many people catching the virus at the moment, it’s perhaps a bit unfair to single Aubameyang out, though one imagines these images below may come back to haunt him a bit…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina have tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Cameroon, just a few days after being spotted partying together in Dubai. [@HanifBerkane] pic.twitter.com/Su61wtzUZh — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 6, 2022

Arsenal fans won’t be too impressed with the 32-year-old’s antics, as his poor attitude also recently saw him stripped of the captaincy at the Emirates Stadium.

Overall, Aubameyang probably could’ve done with keeping his head down and focusing on having a good tournament with Gabon at this year’s AFCON.