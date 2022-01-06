Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial has become the latest transfer target for Barcelona, with the club prepared to pay 40 million Euros for his signature.

Martial has been informed by Man United interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he can leave the club in January, but thus far the only offer that has come in for the Frenchman was a loan offer from Sevilla.

However, Sport are reporting that Martial is holding out on an offer from Barcelona, where he believes his style will suit far more than at Sevilla.

The report also indicates that Martial has also turned down offers from Italian giants Juventus, again in hopes of an incoming bid from Barcelona.

Barcelona have already splashed out a big fee on Manchester City forward Ferran Torres this window, but Xavi still wants to add more firepower to their ranks and enable the Blaugrana to climb back into the top four and the Champions League qualification spots.

It is understood that both parties are happy to make the deal an initial loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the season.

This fee is said to be worth 40 million Euros. And considering Martial’s declining market value as a result of his lack of playing time it seems United would be more than happy for this to take place.

However, considering Martial was not even Barcelona’s first choice this window, a failed attempt at signing Juventus forward Alvaro Morata has triggered the approach for Martial, and whether Barca see fit to trigger the clause in the summer would be dictated by the Frenchman’s performances.

And based on recent history it might prove a problem for him. Martial scored just seven goals last season and was often second choice behind the emerging Mason Greenwood or veteran Edinson Cavani.

This year he has scored just once, during a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford. So Martial will need to play himself back into form if he is to make to switch permanent.