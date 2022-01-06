Boost for Arsenal & Newcastle as Euro giants under pressure to sanction potential £40m transfer

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer swoop for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has caught the eye in Ligue 1 for a while now, and it seems that any potential suitors could be in luck with a move in the near future as his club are under some pressure to sell.

That’s according to a report from the Evening Standard, who claim that the Arsenal and Newcastle target could leave Lyon for around £40million, which seems a fair price to pay for an exciting talent.

Arsenal remain a work-in-progress under Mikel Arteta, and one imagines another addition in midfield wouldn’t go amiss, with Bruno looking like he’d be an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka, while even Thomas Partey has been slightly underwhelming in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes in action for Lyon
Newcastle, meanwhile, are under new ownership and will want to show their ambition in the transfer market, with Bruno certainly a strong candidate to come in and give Eddie Howe more quality in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old is primarily a defensive midfield player, but he also has real quality on the ball that makes him the kind of all-rounder that all top teams love to have in that area of the pitch.

If Bruno is to move, Arsenal would probably be the more tempting destination at the moment, but Newcastle surely have the money to tempt players of this calibre, while the long-term project at St James’ Park could also be appealing.

