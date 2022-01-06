Newcastle United have been given an update on the Callum Wilson injury situation, and it could majorly impact the club’s transfer plans this January.

The England international has been a key player at St James’ Park, so if manager Eddie Howe is to be without him for an extended period, it could be a huge blow to the club’s hopes of escaping relegation this season.

Wilson will have further scans on his calf and Achilles in the next few days, but the early signs don’t look too good for the 29-year-old, according to latest reports.

The Daily Mail suggest Newcastle are currently expecting Wilson to be out for around six weeks, and perhaps even longer.

This surely makes it even more likely that the Magpies will be in the market for a big signing up front this January, with more fire-power surely needed up front.

One big name who’s been linked with NUFC in recent times is Flamengo goal machine Gabriel Barbosa.

The Brazilian forward would be an exciting addition to the squad anyway, but Wilson’s fitness issues now surely mean it’s vital for them to get someone of this calibre through the door this winter.