Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits Saul Niguez is showing signs of real improvement for the Blues after initially making a slow start when he joined the club on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Spain international performed well against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last night, and Tuchel was asked about his display in his press conference afterwards, making it clear he was very happy with what he saw.

Watch the video below for Tuchel’s reaction to Saul’s performance, as he admits the 27-year-old looks ‘more happy’ now than he did at first, with signs of his improvement also seemingly coming through in training…

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping there’s still a chance for Saul to turn his career in west London around, despite being written off by some when he struggled to get going at first.

Saul was a top performer in his time in La Liga and we’re now finally seeing those qualities from him in England as well.