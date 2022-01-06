Chelsea are getting ready to hasten their negotiations in signing high value transfer target Lucas Digne.

Following a season ending injury to first choice left-back Ben Chilwell last month, Chelsea have been linked with a number of players who are desirable to come in to replace the Englishman until at least the end of the season. With Digne being one of the most popular names mentioned.

Speaking on Episode 61 of The Si & Dan Talk Chelsea Podcast, Dean Jones, who is a football transfer insider, spoke about the situation in Digne’s camp and in Chelsea’s camp.

He said: “Lucas Digne makes the most sense. I’m told he wants to join Chelsea if he could choose what happens next. I think Chelsea will start progressing it.”

This will surely come as good news for Chelsea fans who want the player, as he is both keen on the move and Everton are willing to allow him to depart after he was frozen out of the squad due to an argument with Everton manager Rafael Benitez over tactics.

The 28-year-old currently has an estimated transfer value of £27m, a fee which Chelsea can certainly afford.

But regardless of whether The Blues could afford it, the opportunity to sign any player of such quality for a cut-price deal seldom comes around, and the Chelsea hierarchy would be bonkers not to stump up the money for Digne.