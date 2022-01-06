Arsenal are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports has claimed that Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all being strongly linked with Coutinho this morning, while there’s also been interest from Aston Villa in what could be an ambitious move by manager Steven Gerrard, Coutinho’s former Liverpool team-mate.

Watch the video clip below for details, with Dorsett noting that as many as six English teams could be in for the 29-year-old Brazil international at the moment, with Arsenal seemingly one of the main suitors…

Coutinho could be an interesting signing for Arsenal, who would surely benefit from more attacking options right now after the lack of impact made by Nicolas Pepe, but this deal would carry some risks as well.

Despite being such a world class performer during his Liverpool days, Coutinho has majorly flopped at Barcelona, and he’d have to improve a huge amount to really be a worthwhile addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former Gunners star Michael Thomas made it clear he didn’t think the signing of Coutinho makes sense as a priority for his old club.

“Coutinho obviously has great credentials and the ability is there for all to see, but do we need a player in that position? I don’t think so,” Thomas said.

“We need to prioritise a CM and Striker. After those positions then maybe a winger and right-back that can compete with Tomiyasu.”