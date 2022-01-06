West Ham rival Newcastle with transfer offer for in-form Brazilian forward

West Ham are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, otherwise known as ‘Gabigol’.

The talented Brazilian has been in superb form recently, getting back to his best since moving to Flamengo after a difficult spell in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica earlier in his career.

Gabigol has 33 goals in his lasts 43 games for his club, and it’s unsurprising that we’re now seeing more transfer gossip surrounding the player as Premier League teams take notice of his qualities.

Recent reports claimed Newcastle were weighing up a bid for Barbosa, and now West Ham look to be stepping up their interest with initial talks over a loan offer, according to Sport.

Both these clubs need a bit more spark and quality up front, with David Moyes’ side notably missing out on some strikers during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are under new ownership and will want to make a splash in the transfer market, with a signing to replace the injured Callum Wilson making sense as a priority.